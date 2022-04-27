Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Hubbell updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.00 to $9.40 EPS.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $195.29 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

