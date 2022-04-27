HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $367.35

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $367.35 and last traded at $368.66, with a volume of 22683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $373.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.24.

Get HubSpot alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $463.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.