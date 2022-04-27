Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 335,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Humana worth $188,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock opened at $430.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.55.

Humana Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.