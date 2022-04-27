Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Short Interest Update

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNTIF remained flat at $$3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. Hunting has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Get Hunting alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hunting from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.