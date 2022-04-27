Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,180,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,258,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,414,000 after buying an additional 36,276 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 569,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.