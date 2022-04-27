Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0039

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $34,608.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

