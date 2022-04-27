Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 1,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 22,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

