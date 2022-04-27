ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires New Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign stock opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.11 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

