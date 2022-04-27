ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 255 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 535,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,243,000 after buying an additional 56,035 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $399.61 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

