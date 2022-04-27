ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $110,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $418,128,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,306,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,542,000 after purchasing an additional 599,507 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,755 shares of company stock worth $8,451,805. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

