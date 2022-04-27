ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $63,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,645,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.37 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

