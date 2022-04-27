ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $92,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 698 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after acquiring an additional 323,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,463,334 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $492,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,015.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $124.63 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

