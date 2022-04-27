ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes $127,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,136,000 after purchasing an additional 53,434 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Align Technology by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 51,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,840,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $361.30 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.93 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $438.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $740.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.50.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

