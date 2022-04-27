ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes $152,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,713,000 after purchasing an additional 76,706 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,760,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $185.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.84 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

