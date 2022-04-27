ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Copart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Copart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Copart by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart stock opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.69. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

