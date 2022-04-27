IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $740.83-747.69 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.90 million.IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$7.630 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.15.
Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.85. 410,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,689. IDEX has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in IDEX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in IDEX by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.