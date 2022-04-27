IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $740.83-747.69 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.90 million.IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$7.630 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.15.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.85. 410,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,689. IDEX has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.77.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in IDEX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in IDEX by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

