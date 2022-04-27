IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

IDEX stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.82. 16,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,689. IDEX has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.59. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,449,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.15.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

