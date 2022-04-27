IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-7.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93-2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$7.630 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.15.
NYSE IEX traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.85. The company had a trading volume of 410,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,689. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.80 and its 200 day moving average is $212.77.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.