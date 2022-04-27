IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $732,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $455.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.34 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $518.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.11.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

