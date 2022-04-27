Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Shares Down 0.4%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $17.67. 957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Idorsia from CHF 41 to CHF 35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

