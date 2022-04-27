Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Down 4.6%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.55. 29,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 647,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMVT. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $547.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $113,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $37,647.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,019. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 37.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 60,336 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Immunovant by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

