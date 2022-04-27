Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular exchanges. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,846.96 or 0.07326058 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00050602 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

