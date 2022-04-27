Inari Medical (NARI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Inari Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inari Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.60. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $116.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Several brokerages have commented on NARI. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $32,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $2,220,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,641 shares of company stock worth $14,452,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

