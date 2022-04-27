Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Incyte stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.15. 924,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,955. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

