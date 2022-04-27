Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,086 shares of company stock valued at $992,298 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Independent Bank Group (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.