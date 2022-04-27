INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Acquires $295,662.93 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDTGet Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $295,662.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,206,041.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 13th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 688 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,536.00.
  • On Monday, April 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 9,001 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $647,531.94.
  • On Wednesday, April 6th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 61 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392.00.
  • On Monday, March 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 4,076 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.43 per share, for a total transaction of $299,300.68.
  • On Friday, March 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 1,124 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $80,916.76.
  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $505,801.74.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.98 per share, for a total transaction of $427,129.32.
  • On Thursday, March 10th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 227 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,344.00.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,937 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $496,064.87.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,599.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,304. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.92 million, a P/E ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $85,039,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $79,334,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 653,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 70,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.