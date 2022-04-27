Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.92

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 179584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($48.39) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.13) to €5.55 ($5.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Analysts predict that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

About Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

