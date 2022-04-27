Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of INFI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 516,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,665. The company has a market cap of $71.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.08. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.91% and a negative net margin of 2,436.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $8,550,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 684,014 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,597.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 600,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 584,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

