ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Trading Down 3.2%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.49. 156,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,956,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Several research firms recently commented on ING. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.77) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €14.40 ($15.48) to €15.30 ($16.45) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €12.70 ($13.66) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 80.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.