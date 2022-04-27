Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Ingevity worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

