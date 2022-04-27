InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.05 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 86,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,349. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.92. InMode has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $152,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in InMode by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,835 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in InMode by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in InMode by 2,800.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 352,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in InMode by 26,633.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,534 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $24,528,000 after purchasing an additional 346,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

