Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.21. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 1,506,437 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $33.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 483.38% and a negative return on equity of 33.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the third quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Inpixon by 391.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inpixon by 23,663.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the third quarter valued at $474,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

