Insider Buying: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) Director Vince Berta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,099.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. 374,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.04. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.38.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.