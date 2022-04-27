Insider Selling: IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) Insider Sells 34,135 Shares of Stock

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) insider David Baynes sold 34,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £29,014.75 ($36,980.31).

IPO traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 83.05 ($1.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,438,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,884. The company has a market capitalization of £858.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.02. IP Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 73.70 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 156.20 ($1.99). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Get IP Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from IP Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 0.81%. IP Group’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.06) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

IP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.