Insider Selling: Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Director Sells 3,500,000 Shares of Stock

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) Director Warren Eric Newfield sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$2,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,045,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,173,368.82.

Shares of TSE:TLO opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 15.49 and a quick ratio of 15.36. Talon Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$464.44 million and a P/E ratio of -73.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.67.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Talon Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

