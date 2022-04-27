Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($0.98). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Insmed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Insmed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Insmed by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

