Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.310-$5.090 EPS.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.08.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.90. Insperity has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Insperity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 91,885 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.