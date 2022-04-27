InsurAce Price Down 17.3% This Week (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001694 BTC on exchanges. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $29.68 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

