Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Integra LifeSciences updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-0.82 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.27-3.35 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,573. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,936,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

