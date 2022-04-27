Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after purchasing an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,279,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 304,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,931,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.01.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.74.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

