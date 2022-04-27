Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.Inter Parfums also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.75.

IPAR traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.58. The company had a trading volume of 89,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.07.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $17,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

