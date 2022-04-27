Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,785,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,824,000 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.9% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.67% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $517,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 164,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 67,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,239,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.09. The stock had a trading volume of 98,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,970. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.53. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

