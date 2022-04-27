International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.65 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64.
International Business Machines has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 61.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $10.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.
Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $136.19 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.58.
Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
