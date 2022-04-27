International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.65 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 61.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $10.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $136.19 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.58.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.