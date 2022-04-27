International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,415 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,935,000 after purchasing an additional 124,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after buying an additional 4,620,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IP. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

