Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Trading Down 2.9%

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $10.01. 5,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 6,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 437,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 257,034 shares in the last quarter.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.