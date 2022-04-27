Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) is ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises about 3.4% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 1.17% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $20,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after purchasing an additional 250,789 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 193,536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 389,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 86,587 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 308.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 62,660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. 1,310,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,125. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

