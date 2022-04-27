Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $175,226,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 206.9% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 518,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 349,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $317.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $316.00 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

