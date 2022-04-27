Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Lifted by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.84. The company had a trading volume of 43,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,675. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $145.61 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.