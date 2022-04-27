Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $66,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $8.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.74. 44,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,451. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $257.97 and a 12-month high of $327.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.85.

