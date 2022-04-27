Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of GSY remained flat at $$49.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,864. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.88.

